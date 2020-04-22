MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

High Performance GaN PAs for SATCOM and Radar Applications
The QPA2610, QPA2611, and QPA2612 are part of a three amplifier, pin compatible family. These high performance GaN-on-SiC PAs are packaged in a small 5x5mm plastic overmold QFN, with tight lattice spacing for phased array radars. The QPA2610 (8.5 to 10.5 GHz) has >2W of saturated output power and 23 dB of large-signal gain, 47% PAE. The QPA2611 (8.0 to 12 GHz) provides >5W of saturated output power, 26 dB of large-signal gain, 42% PAE. The QPA2612 (8.0 to 12 GHz) has >12W of saturated output power and 23 dB of large-signal gain, 40% PAE.  

QORVO

