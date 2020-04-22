High Performance GaN PAs for SATCOM and Radar Applications
The QPA2610, QPA2611, and QPA2612 are part of a three amplifier, pin compatible family. These high performance GaN-on-SiC PAs are packaged in a small 5x5mm plastic overmold QFN, with tight lattice spacing for phased array radars. The QPA2610 (8.5 to 10.5 GHz) has >2W of saturated output power and 23 dB of large-signal gain, 47% PAE. The QPA2611 (8.0 to 12 GHz) provides >5W of saturated output power, 26 dB of large-signal gain, 42% PAE. The QPA2612 (8.0 to 12 GHz) has >12W of saturated output power and 23 dB of large-signal gain, 40% PAE.
