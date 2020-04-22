MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

Solid State Power Amplifier Module

Model BME49189-50 is an ultra-wideband high power solid state RF module with frequency range from 4 to 18 GHz. This GaN-based RF amplifier features a highly integrated design ideal for use in communication, electronic warfare, and radar transmitter systems where space, cooling, and power are limited. Also ideal for UAV/airborne, ground mobile, surface, and shipboard applications. Other features include high efficiency, full power (50W) across the entire bandwidth, low harmonic distortion, and compact/lightweight size (6.56 x 3.50 x 0.84”, 1.5 pounds maximum). 

COMTECH PST

