Solid State Power Amplifier Module
Model BME49189-50 is an ultra-wideband high power solid state RF module with frequency range from 4 to 18 GHz. This GaN-based RF amplifier features a highly integrated design ideal for use in communication, electronic warfare, and radar transmitter systems where space, cooling, and power are limited. Also ideal for UAV/airborne, ground mobile, surface, and shipboard applications. Other features include high efficiency, full power (50W) across the entire bandwidth, low harmonic distortion, and compact/lightweight size (6.56 x 3.50 x 0.84”, 1.5 pounds maximum).
