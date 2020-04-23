G.T. Microwave Receives Raytheon’s EPIC Supplier Excellence Award
Raytheon has recognized G.T. Microwave, Inc. with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for their outstanding performance. EPIC Awards recognize a supplier’s overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation and Collaboration for one or more Raytheon businesses. Only the highest performing suppliers are awarded this honor.
G.T. Microwave is a veteran-owned, small business that designs and manufactures microwave integrated control components. Applications include ground, air, ship and space. PIN Diode based product lines consist of catalog and custom configurations in various bandwidths within the 20 MHz to 40 GHz frequency range. For more information, visit www.gtmicrowave.com.
(2)