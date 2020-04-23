G.T. Microwave Receives Raytheon’s EPIC Supplier Excellence Award

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Raytheon has recognized G.T. Microwave, Inc. with an EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for their outstanding performance.  EPIC Awards recognize a supplier’s overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation and Collaboration for one or more Raytheon businesses.  Only the highest performing suppliers are awarded this honor.

G.T. Microwave is a veteran-owned, small business that designs and manufactures microwave integrated control components.  Applications include ground, air, ship and space.  PIN Diode based product lines consist of catalog and custom configurations in various bandwidths within the 20 MHz to 40 GHz frequency range.  For more information, visit www.gtmicrowave.com.      

