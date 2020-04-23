Integrated Dual Switch – LNA Module

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

0

The MAMF-011069 is a dual channel module containing two 2-stage low noise amplifiers and two high power switches assembled in a 5mm 32-lead QFN package. This module operates from 1.8 to 3.9 GHz. It features high gain and very low noise figure in the receive mode and low insertion loss in the transmission mode. The PIN switches provide high power handling over a 20W CW signal. External SMT components optimize the matching and enable flexible frequency of operation.

MACOM

