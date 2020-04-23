Integrated Dual Switch – LNA Module
The MAMF-011069 is a dual channel module containing two 2-stage low noise amplifiers and two high power switches assembled in a 5mm 32-lead QFN package. This module operates from 1.8 to 3.9 GHz. It features high gain and very low noise figure in the receive mode and low insertion loss in the transmission mode. The PIN switches provide high power handling over a 20W CW signal. External SMT components optimize the matching and enable flexible frequency of operation.
