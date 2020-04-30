MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

Seven in a Row: Raytheon Honors Lansdale Semi

R. Dale Lillard, president, Lansdale Semiconductor, Inc., recently announced that the company was honored for the seventh consecutive year by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems for Supplier Excellence. This year, Lansdale achieved Raytheon’s highest 5 Star Award for the second time in two years.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria , including overall quality, on-time delivery and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. A 5-Star recognition is the highest level of recognition a Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems business supplier can achieve for excellence in quality and performance, and Lansdale Semiconductor was one of 14 companies selected.

