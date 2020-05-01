MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home In The News Anritsu ME7873NR Achieves World’s First GCF Spurious Test Validation on FR2 (mmWave) 5G RF Conformance Testing
In The News
0

Anritsu ME7873NR Achieves World’s First GCF Spurious Test Validation on FR2 (mmWave) 5G RF Conformance Testing

1
0

Anritsu Corporation President Hirokazu Hamada announces that Anritsu’s New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR has achieved an industry-first validation for GCF (Global Certification Forum) certification of Frequency Range (FR2) spurious emissions tests based on 3GPP specifications. The ME7873NR earned world’s first validation approval for spurious testing on GCF 5G NR FR2 Non-Standalone (NSA) mode at the CAG#62 meeting in April. To attain this achievement and enable GCF certification for spurious emissions testing, Anritsu made numerous technical contributions to RAN5 to accelerate the development of test specifications defined in 3GPP TS 38.521.

For the future, Anritsu expects the ME7873NR to earn further validations from the GCF and PTCRB for the RF and RRM millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands. Anritsu expects to play a key role in the commercialization of 5G mobile networks and helping bring 5G mobile terminals to market as soon as possible.

ME7873NR

The New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR is an automated system for 3GPP TS38.521/TS38.533-defined 5G NR RF/RRM tests. It supports both 5G NR Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes as well as 5G frequency bands, including sub-6 GHz and mmWave, when combined with Anritsu’s OTA CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A.

A flexible system configuration allows customers to customize the ME7873NR for different 5G specific radio measurement conditions. The ME7873NR also offers an easy upgrade path to 5G from the LTE-Advanced RF Conformance Test System ME7873LA, creating a cost-effective migration path.

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. Anritsu Announces New Test Platform to Support Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Chipset Development
  2. Anritsu Announces MT8000A Test Platform to Support MediaTek Inc. on 5G Chipset Development and Verification
  3. Anritsu ME7834NR Wins World-first GCF Validationfor 5G NR Protocol Conformance Tests ﻿
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts

Anritsu Announces New Test Platform to Support Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Chipset Development

mpdigest 0

Anritsu Announces MT8000A Test Platform to Support MediaTek Inc. on 5G Chipset Development and Verification

mpdigest 0

Anritsu ME7834NR Wins World-first GCF Validationfor 5G NR Protocol Conformance Tests ﻿

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close