Anritsu ME7873NR Achieves World’s First GCF Spurious Test Validation on FR2 (mmWave) 5G RF Conformance Testing
Anritsu Corporation President Hirokazu Hamada announces that Anritsu’s New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR has achieved an industry-first validation for GCF (Global Certification Forum) certification of Frequency Range (FR2) spurious emissions tests based on 3GPP specifications. The ME7873NR earned world’s first validation approval for spurious testing on GCF 5G NR FR2 Non-Standalone (NSA) mode at the CAG#62 meeting in April. To attain this achievement and enable GCF certification for spurious emissions testing, Anritsu made numerous technical contributions to RAN5 to accelerate the development of test specifications defined in 3GPP TS 38.521.
For the future, Anritsu expects the ME7873NR to earn further validations from the GCF and PTCRB for the RF and RRM millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency bands. Anritsu expects to play a key role in the commercialization of 5G mobile networks and helping bring 5G mobile terminals to market as soon as possible.
ME7873NR
The New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR is an automated system for 3GPP TS38.521/TS38.533-defined 5G NR RF/RRM tests. It supports both 5G NR Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes as well as 5G frequency bands, including sub-6 GHz and mmWave, when combined with Anritsu’s OTA CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A.
A flexible system configuration allows customers to customize the ME7873NR for different 5G specific radio measurement conditions. The ME7873NR also offers an easy upgrade path to 5G from the LTE-Advanced RF Conformance Test System ME7873LA, creating a cost-effective migration path.
