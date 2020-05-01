IMS2020 Going Virtual
Out of concern for the health and safety of all participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IEEE IMS2020 and Microwave Week, which was scheduled for 21-26 June 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, USA, is transitioning to a virtual event.
The International Microwave Symposium and Microwave Week (IMS, RFIC and ARFTG) 2020 organizers have made this difficult decision, after careful consultation and review with government authorities, partners, and venues.
IMS2020 and Microwave Week, which was scheduled for 21-26 June 2020 in Los Angeles, CA will now be held virtually in August 2020. Stay tuned for further details.
