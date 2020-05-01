MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home In The News IMS2020 Going Virtual
In The News
0

IMS2020 Going Virtual

3
0

Out of concern for the health and safety of all participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IEEE IMS2020 and Microwave Week, which was scheduled for 21-26 June 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, USA, is transitioning to a virtual event.

The International Microwave Symposium and Microwave Week (IMS, RFIC and ARFTG) 2020 organizers have made this difficult decision, after careful consultation and review with government authorities, partners, and venues. 

IMS2020 and Microwave Week, which was scheduled for 21-26 June 2020 in Los Angeles, CA will now be held virtually in August 2020. Stay tuned for further details.

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. A Prescription for Millimeter-Wave and THz Transistor Characterization
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
IEEE MTT-S Webinar

A Prescription for Millimeter-Wave and THz Transistor Characterization

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close