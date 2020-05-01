Keysight Technologies Expands Innovate Anywhere Program to IT Community
Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has extended the company’s Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, which is available through May 31, 2020, to enable IT staff to support the growing remote user community, while maintaining network availability, improving security and ensuring performance.
“As companies around the world adjust to more and more employees working remotely, IT teams have stepped up to support those remote users to ensure business continuity,” stated Mark Pierpoint, president of Network Applications & Security at Keysight Technologies. “Virtual private networks (VPNs) are critical to maintain security between users working from home and their company. Keysight is committed to helping IT groups ensure their VPNs are performing properly for all the users, while not costing more than necessary by being over-provisioned.”
