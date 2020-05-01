MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

In The News
Keysight Technologies Expands Innovate Anywhere Program to IT Community

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has extended the company’s Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, which is available through May 31, 2020, to enable IT staff to support the growing remote user community, while maintaining network availability, improving security and ensuring performance.

“As companies around the world adjust to more and more employees working remotely, IT teams have stepped up to support those remote users to ensure business continuity,” stated Mark Pierpoint, president of Network Applications & Security at Keysight Technologies. “Virtual private networks (VPNs) are critical to maintain security between users working from home and their company. Keysight is committed to helping IT groups ensure their VPNs are performing properly for all the users, while not costing more than necessary by being over-provisioned.”

