Amplified Radio Systems
A new line of amplified radios extends the range—up to 10x—of the most widely used mesh or mobile ad hoc network (MANET)/multi-input multi-output radios in the industry, The creation and launch of these turnkey high-power radios is in direct response to customer challenges experienced when bi-directional amplifier (BDA) modules are “bolted-on” in-house to achieve additional output power. These in-house integrations frequently fail to achieve the size, weight, performance, and cost objectives (SWaP-C) required of long distance radio links. Unmanned aerial vehicles/systems (UAV/UAS) and ground/surface vehicles (UGV/USV) that frequently operate in harsh weather conditions and challenging terrain are exemplary applications where these amplified radio systems offer a great advantage.
