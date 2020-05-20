MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Amplified Radio Systems
Military Products
0

Amplified Radio Systems

Amplified Radio Systems
2
0

A new line of amplified radios extends the range—up to 10x—of the most widely used mesh or mobile ad hoc network (MANET)/multi-input multi-output radios in the industry, The creation and launch of these turnkey high-power radios is in direct response to customer challenges experienced when bi-directional amplifier (BDA) modules are “bolted-on” in-house to achieve additional output power. These in-house integrations frequently fail to achieve the size, weight, performance, and cost objectives (SWaP-C) required of long distance radio links. Unmanned aerial vehicles/systems (UAV/UAS) and ground/surface vehicles (UGV/USV) that frequently operate in harsh weather conditions and challenging terrain are exemplary applications where these amplified radio systems offer a great advantage.

TRIAD RF SYSTEMS

(2)

print

No related posts.

tags:
mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close