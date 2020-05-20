Conformance Testing Solution

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

An innovative 5G conformance solution for both FR1 and FR2 features the latest version of the R&S TS8980 RF test system, now covering 5G NR. To enable over the air (OTA) testing, the solution includes the new R&S ATS1800C compact antenna test range (CATR) based 5G NR mmWave test chamber. The test system, designated R&S TS8980FTA, adds the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, and is the only RF conformance test system in the market supporting mobile technologies all the way from 2G to 5G on one platform.   

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

