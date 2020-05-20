Conformance Testing Solution
An innovative 5G conformance solution for both FR1 and FR2 features the latest version of the R&S TS8980 RF test system, now covering 5G NR. To enable over the air (OTA) testing, the solution includes the new R&S ATS1800C compact antenna test range (CATR) based 5G NR mmWave test chamber. The test system, designated R&S TS8980FTA, adds the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, and is the only RF conformance test system in the market supporting mobile technologies all the way from 2G to 5G on one platform.
