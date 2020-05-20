Flexible Cables for Tight Spots
Model FL086-3KM+ coaxial cable is a 3” long assembly with 2.92mm male coaxial connectors for high power, low-loss applications from DC to 40 GHz. Custom lengths are also available. The flexible cable assemblies feature tight, 6mm bend radius for fitting the smallest spots and providing ready replacements for custom-bent 0.086” diameter. The RoHS-compliant cable assemblies meet MIL-STD-348 connector interface and can serve a variety of wideband, high power commercial and military applications. The high performance cable assemblies are constructed with low-loss PTFE dielectric and tin-soaked copper braid outer shields to minimize signal leakage, and have an operating temperature range of -55 to +105˚C.
