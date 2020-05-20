High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules
The TDLM202402 is a quasi-active S-band SMT PIN diode limiter that offers “always on” high power CW and peak protection. Packaged in a small 8x5mm form factor for demanding electronic warfare and radar applications, the unit utilizes proven hybrid assembly technology. It has 50 dBm (100W) CW power handling capability and 60 dBm (1000W) peak power from 2 to 4 GHz (25 usec pulse width at 5% duty cycle). Parts are screened and qualified for high reliability applications. These power limiters have an operating temperature range of -65 to +125˚C. The new limiter also boasts excellent thermal management features, with a proprietary design methodology that minimizes thermal resistance from the PIN diode junction-to-base plate (RTHJ-A). This limiter design employs a two-stage detector circuit which ensures ultra-fast turn-on of the high power PIN diodes.
TELEDYNE e2v HiRel ELECTRONICS
