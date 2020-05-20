MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

High Power PIN Diode Limiter Modules

The TDLM202402 is a quasi-active S-band SMT PIN diode limiter that offers “always on” high power CW and peak protection. Packaged in a small 8x5mm form factor for demanding electronic warfare and radar applications, the unit utilizes proven hybrid assembly technology. It has 50 dBm (100W) CW power handling capability and 60 dBm (1000W) peak power from 2 to 4 GHz (25 usec pulse width at 5% duty cycle). Parts are screened and qualified for high reliability applications. These power limiters have an operating temperature range of -65 to +125˚C. The new limiter also boasts excellent thermal management features, with a proprietary design methodology that minimizes thermal resistance from the PIN diode junction-to-base plate (RTHJ-A). This limiter design employs a two-stage detector circuit which ensures ultra-fast turn-on of the high power PIN diodes. 

TELEDYNE e2v HiRel ELECTRONICS

