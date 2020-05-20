Omni MIMO Antennas
In order to meet the demand for single-radome MIMO antennas for medium range aircraft performing ISR missions, the company has released a pair of new antennas built off its existing, proven MIMO antenna technology, with design improvements specifically for these new mission requirements. A new flange mount base has been added, in addition to reinforcing the antennas for the higher altitude and airspeed achieved by medium range military turboprop aircraft commonly used for surveillance, patrol, search and rescue, and transport operations. Available in both S- and C-band versions, these antennas are rated for 50W of RF input power per port.
