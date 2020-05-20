MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Omni MIMO Antennas

In order to meet the demand for single-radome MIMO antennas for medium range aircraft performing ISR missions, the company has released a pair of new antennas built off its existing, proven MIMO antenna technology, with design improvements specifically for these new mission requirements. A new flange mount base has been added, in addition to reinforcing the antennas for the higher altitude and airspeed achieved by medium range military turboprop aircraft commonly used for surveillance, patrol, search and rescue, and transport operations. Available in both S- and C-band versions, these antennas are rated for 50W of RF input power per port. 

SOUTHWEST ANTENNAS

