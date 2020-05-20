MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Power Divider
Military Products
0

Power Divider

Power Divider
3
0

A new resistive power divider features a 10W average power rating. Model 151-285-008 is a 50 ohm, 8-way power divider with a DC to 6 GHz frequency range. This unit has 1.50:1 maximum VSWR and +/-1.6 dB nominal insertion loss above theoretical loss. The operating temperature range is -20 to +100˚C and the RF connectors are SMA female. Available connector types are BNC, N, SMA, and TNC or mixed connector types for unique applications. Resistive power dividers are ideal for commercial distributed antenna systems, military antenna sharing, and test applications.   

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. Conduction Cooled Termination
  2. New 100W Fixed Attenuator
  3. High Power Fixed Attenuator
  4. Conduction Cooled Termination
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Conduction Cooled Termination

Conduction Cooled Termination

mpdigest 0
New 100W Fixed Attenuator

New 100W Fixed Attenuator

mpdigest 0
High Power Fixed Attenuator

High Power Fixed Attenuator

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close