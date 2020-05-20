Power Divider
A new resistive power divider features a 10W average power rating. Model 151-285-008 is a 50 ohm, 8-way power divider with a DC to 6 GHz frequency range. This unit has 1.50:1 maximum VSWR and +/-1.6 dB nominal insertion loss above theoretical loss. The operating temperature range is -20 to +100˚C and the RF connectors are SMA female. Available connector types are BNC, N, SMA, and TNC or mixed connector types for unique applications. Resistive power dividers are ideal for commercial distributed antenna systems, military antenna sharing, and test applications.
