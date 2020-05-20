MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

MIL-rugged rackmount enclosures support deeper modules than the standard 160mm depth of OpenVPX. Many designers utilize OpenVPX or its general mechanicals for their designs. Combining advanced RF or other device capability into the standard sized modules for the VITA 46/48 architecture is not always practical. To support this trend, the company has developed both 19” commercial and rugged rackmount chassis with special card guide trays and deeper card cages. The front-to-rear cooled enclosures support standard 80mm Rear Transmission Module (RTM) space on the back side of the backplane as well as customized versions for longer RTMs. They are designed to MIL-STD-810 for shock/vibration/environmental and MIL-STD-461 for EMI.

PIXUS TECHNOLOGIES

