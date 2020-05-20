Rugged Rackmount Chassis
MIL-rugged rackmount enclosures support deeper modules than the standard 160mm depth of OpenVPX. Many designers utilize OpenVPX or its general mechanicals for their designs. Combining advanced RF or other device capability into the standard sized modules for the VITA 46/48 architecture is not always practical. To support this trend, the company has developed both 19” commercial and rugged rackmount chassis with special card guide trays and deeper card cages. The front-to-rear cooled enclosures support standard 80mm Rear Transmission Module (RTM) space on the back side of the backplane as well as customized versions for longer RTMs. They are designed to MIL-STD-810 for shock/vibration/environmental and MIL-STD-461 for EMI.
