Wideband PCIe Receiver/DAQ Board
An ultra-wideband 0.3 to 1.6 GHz PCIe-bus receiver board is able to continuously digitize the RF spectrum with a 3.2 GSPS 12-bit A/D that can be synchronized with stability of better than 25 picoseconds (RMS) with respect to the IRIG-B 1PPS signal and global time codes from a satellite receiver or local site time referenced. Designed for demanding military, scientific, industrial, and world-synchronized communications, safety and electrical power utility applications, the AD12-2000-IRIGB has a wideband noise figure of 9 dB, 60 dB of gain adjust range (manual and AGC), >+11 dBm 1 dB compression, and 2 dB peak-to-peak ripple over the full 300 MHz to 1.6 GHz frequency spectrum. The board can be alternatively configured for a single channel of DC to 1.6 GHz fixed-gain data acquisition.
