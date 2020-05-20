MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Wideband PCIe Receiver/DAQ Board

An ultra-wideband 0.3 to 1.6 GHz PCIe-bus receiver board is able to continuously digitize the RF spectrum with a 3.2 GSPS 12-bit A/D that can be synchronized with stability of better than 25 picoseconds (RMS) with respect to the IRIG-B 1PPS signal and global time codes from a satellite receiver or local site time referenced. Designed for demanding military, scientific, industrial, and world-synchronized communications, safety and electrical power utility applications, the AD12-2000-IRIGB has a wideband noise figure of 9 dB, 60 dB of gain adjust range (manual and AGC), >+11 dBm 1 dB compression, and 2 dB peak-to-peak ripple over the full 300 MHz to 1.6 GHz frequency spectrum. The board can be alternatively configured for a single channel of DC to 1.6 GHz fixed-gain data acquisition.

ULTRAVIEW CORPORATION

