Wideband RF Signal Analyzer and Streaming Recorder
The RSA7100B wideband RF signal analyzer and streaming recorder was designed for engineers working on the latest wideband designs in communications, radar, and electronic warfare. The solution offers more than 2.5 hours of streaming RF storage at 800 MHz real-time bandwidth and its 16 kHz to 26.5 GHz frequency range covers a broad range of analysis needs. In military range tests, field operations, and design of wideband radar/electronic warfare systems, the RSA7100B reduces the cost of wideband signal capture, recording, and analysis while increasing the likelihood of capturing wideband signal transients. The instrument can trigger on and measure signals of just 229 ns duration in the frequency domain in real time, while offering in-depth signal analysis with SignalVu-PC RF and vector analysis software. Together with the RSA7100B’s live monitoring of recording events, users can ensure they are capturing the data they need from time-consuming test scenarios.
(6)