All-In-One 2601B-PULSE System SourceMeter®
The 2601B-PULSE System SourceMeter 10µs Pulser/SMU instrument integrates a high-speed current pulser with DC source and measurement functions in one instrument. The new system incorporates PulseMeter™ technology for sourcing current pulses as short as 10µsec at 10A and 10V without the need to manually tune the output to match device impedance up to 3µH. This is critical for minimizing device self-heating, which for optical devices can result in erroneous measurements.
