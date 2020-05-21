All-In-One 2601B-PULSE System SourceMeter®

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

The 2601B-PULSE System SourceMeter 10µs Pulser/SMU instrument integrates a high-speed current pulser with DC source and measurement functions in one instrument. The new system incorporates PulseMeter™ technology for sourcing current pulses as short as 10µsec at 10A and 10V without the need to manually tune the output to match device impedance up to 3µH. This is critical for minimizing device self-heating, which for optical devices can result in erroneous measurements. 

TEKTRONIX

