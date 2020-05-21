Low-Loss Cable Assembly
A new flexible low-loss cable assembly, the RF047-A features performance up to 67 GHz with a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1 or better. It uses 1.85mm male and female connectors that are solder clamp designs with fully captivated center contacts. Other connector options include male and female 2.92mm series, as well as male and female SMPM series. Custom connector options are also available. These high performance assemblies are ideal for applications requiring high flexibility and space limitations.
