MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

A new flexible low-loss cable assembly, the RF047-A features performance up to 67 GHz with a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1 or better. It uses 1.85mm male and female connectors that are solder clamp designs with fully captivated center contacts. Other connector options include male and female 2.92mm series, as well as male and female SMPM series. Custom connector options are also available. These high performance assemblies are ideal for applications requiring high flexibility and space limitations. 

SAMTEC

