Sub-Harmonic x2 Mixer

The CMD303C3 is a sub-harmonically pumped mixer with an integrated LO amplifier housed in a leadless 3x3mm surface mount QFN package. It can be used as an upconverter or downconverter. The device has low conversion loss and excellent 2LO to RF isolation, eliminating the need for additional filtering, The CMD303C3 requires as low as 0 dBm LO drive and operates on a single positive supply voltage. The sub-harmonic design and low LO drive level allows for less stringent oscillator requirements.

