Transceiver
Model PTRAN-100M18G-SDLVA-SFB-3UVPX-10HP-MAH-MX is a transceiver that covers the frequency range from 100 MHz to 18.0 GHz and fits into a 3U open VPX form factor utilizing the high-speed VITA 67 RF connector. This unit up-converts a 100 MHz to 4.0 GHz transmit signal to the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz range and down-converts a 100 MHz to 18.0 GHz received signal to the 100 MHz to 4.0 GHz intermediate frequency range for analog to digital conversion. The unit is designed to attach to an FPGA controller card, allowing for a total solution in a 10 HP (2”) form factor.
