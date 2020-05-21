MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Model PTRAN-100M18G-SDLVA-SFB-3UVPX-10HP-MAH-MX is a transceiver that covers the frequency range from 100 MHz to 18.0 GHz and fits into a 3U open VPX form factor utilizing the high-speed VITA 67 RF connector. This unit up-converts a 100 MHz to 4.0 GHz transmit signal to the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz range and down-converts a 100 MHz to 18.0 GHz received signal to the 100 MHz to 4.0 GHz intermediate frequency range for analog to digital conversion. The unit is designed to attach to an FPGA controller card, allowing for a total solution in a 10 HP (2”) form factor.  

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND. 

