Triad Develops Turnkey Amplified S-Band Radio for Long-range Links from a COTs Silvus StreamCaster
Triad RF Systems continues to add to its THPR series of ready-to-install amplified radios. Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create a long-range wireless and intelligence, surveillance, and recognizance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, Triad has combined high power RF subsystems with a Silvus StreamCaster model SC4210E-235 core radio that operates from 2,200 to 2,500 MHz. Triad model THPR1012 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF filtering, real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls.
This integrated amplified radio system delivers maximum power output of 40W at 9 Mbps on its max power setting, and 10W at ~60 Mbps on its max data rate setting. Unmanned system engineers can expect dependable RF link stability and up to 10X extra range distance as compared to the stock Silvus StreamCaster SC4210E-235 alone.
These range-enhanced, high-powered radios employ active power control to ensure that both the RF output power and SNR delivered to an antenna remains ultra-stable in the presence of fluctuations. This results in 1) unmatched reliability, as opposed to solutions where RF output power drifts too low or high during operation and causes unexpected link failures (often when a target data rate needs to be achieved), and 2) ease of use, as this Triad Amplified Radio link is lightweight (1.4 kg) and is inherently easy to integrate, deploy, and maintain.
(4)