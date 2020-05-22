MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Digital Power Meter

Digital Power Meter
Digital in-line power meters allow accurate, instantaneous, and simultaneous local and/or remote monitoring and alarm capability. With a 40 dB dynamic range, these power meters provide measurement of forward and reverse power, load VSWR, as well as internal and external temperature. Model WPM11072 covers the full 80 to 1000 MHz band and is rated at 2000W CW. Supplied with either N-F or 7/16-F input and output connectors, the unit operates with optimal accuracy and is ideal for a variety of military and commercial applications.

WERLATONE 

