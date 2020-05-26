Rugged 900 MHz Omni Antennas
This new line of Omni antennas includes two models that operate over the licensed 800 MHz/900 MHz and unlicensed 902 to 928 MHz ISM bands. They are available in 6 and 8 dBi configurations, depending on the model. Both deliver superior all-weather performance with a rugged industrial-grade design and heavy duty, powder coated, steel mounting brackets. Additional features include a lightweight fiberglass radome and integral N-female connector. These antennas are ideal for multipoint, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS), and mobile applications.
