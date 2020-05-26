MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The May issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Rugged 900 MHz Omni Antennas

This new line of Omni antennas includes two models that operate over the licensed 800 MHz/900 MHz and unlicensed 902 to 928 MHz ISM bands. They are available in 6 and 8 dBi configurations, depending on the model. Both deliver superior all-weather performance with a rugged industrial-grade design and heavy duty, powder coated, steel mounting brackets. Additional features include a lightweight fiberglass radome and integral N-female connector. These antennas are ideal for multipoint, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS), and mobile applications.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

