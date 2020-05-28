MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

Keysight’s 5G Solutions Selected by Audix to Ensure Safe Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave Emissions from 5G Devices

Keysight Technologies, Inc.,  a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that Audix, a Taiwanese-based test laboratory, has selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to verify safe levels of radio frequency (RF) and microwave emissions from wireless devices.

Audix wants to ensure that new 5G devices, operating in either sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands, meet electromagnetic radiation safety standards. Keysight’s wide range of 5G solutions, including 5G network emulators, signal sources and analyzers, enable test houses such as Audix to validate the performance and safety compliance of devices transmitting RF and mmWave electromagnetic fields.

“AUDIX takes the safety of people interacting with high-tech products very seriously,” said Jeff Chen, president of Audix Technology Corp. “The industry adoption of Keysight’s 5G device test solutions was a key factor in our selection process.”

Keysight’s test and measurement solutions support specifications mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the USA and the radio equipment directive (RED) for CE marking in Europe, by measuring the power levels and thus signal strength and emissions produced by a 5G mobile device. These solutions also verify that a device operates within the limits that these bodies have specified for specific absorption rate (SAR) for <6GHz and absorbed power density (Sab) for >6GHz. This ensures that a wireless device user does not get exposed to excessive RF energy when the device is used near the body.

“Keysight offers a myriad of solutions to help certified test facilities verify that electronic devices pass electromagnetic interference (EMI) compliance tests and conform to appropriate regulatory standards,” said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysight’s communications solutions group. “We’re pleased to work with Audix to help wireless equipment manufacturers ensure new technologies meet the safety standards for use in human environments.”

