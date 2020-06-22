Double Ridge Waveguide Switches
This comprehensive line of double ridge waveguide electromechanical switches includes 12 models that feature broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5 to 40 GHz, latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, and position indicators with manual override. They are offered in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations and support WRD-650, WRD-750, and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. These designs deliver highly desirable performance that includes 80 dB isolation, 2.5 dB insertion loss, and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. They come in fully-weatherized, rugged, mil-grade packages that support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate. They are designed for 100% humidity exposure across -40 to +85˚C operating temperatures.
