MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Double Ridge Waveguide Switches
Military Products
0

Double Ridge Waveguide Switches

Double Ridge Waveguide Switches
1
0

This comprehensive line of double ridge waveguide electromechanical switches includes 12 models that feature broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5 to 40 GHz, latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, and position indicators with manual override. They are offered in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations and support WRD-650, WRD-750, and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. These designs deliver highly desirable performance that includes 80 dB isolation, 2.5 dB insertion loss, and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. They come in fully-weatherized, rugged, mil-grade packages that support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate. They are designed for 100% humidity exposure across -40 to +85˚C operating temperatures.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. Hi-Rel, Temperature Conditioned RF Cable Assemblies
  2. Aluminum Waveguide to Coax Adapters
  3. Hi-Rel RF Limiters
  4. Frequency Dividers with Compact and Rugged SMA Connectorized Packages
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Aug-Mil04

Hi-Rel, Temperature Conditioned RF Cable Assemblies

mpdigest 0
OctMil04

Aluminum Waveguide to Coax Adapters

mpdigest 0
nov-mil-01

Hi-Rel RF Limiters

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video