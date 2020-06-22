MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Military Products
High Power GaN Solid State Power Amplifier

High Power GaN Solid State Power Amplifier
Model SSPA 7.5-10.0-1000 is a high power GaN solid state power amplifier that operates from 7.5 to 10.0 GHz. It is packaged in an enclosure that is optimized for high altitude operation along with high performance shock and vibration to include LEO flight. Nominal output power is 1000W minimum. The composite power added efficiency (PAE) with a pulsed RF input is 15 to 30% at Pout maximum. This power amplifier module operates from -40 to +85˚C base plate temperature. The housing volume is 4.6 x 10.9 x 2.0”.  

AETHERCOMM INC.

