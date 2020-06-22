High Power GaN Solid State Power Amplifier
20
Model SSPA 7.5-10.0-1000 is a high power GaN solid state power amplifier that operates from 7.5 to 10.0 GHz. It is packaged in an enclosure that is optimized for high altitude operation along with high performance shock and vibration to include LEO flight. Nominal output power is 1000W minimum. The composite power added efficiency (PAE) with a pulsed RF input is 15 to 30% at Pout maximum. This power amplifier module operates from -40 to +85˚C base plate temperature. The housing volume is 4.6 x 10.9 x 2.0”.
(2)
tags: Aethercomm