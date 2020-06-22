MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

Johnson™ 2.92mm, 40 GHz Test Cable Assemblies

Utilizing two of the company’s brands, Johnson connectors and Semflex low loss PTFE cable, the Johnson 2.92mm, 40 GHz test cable assemblies combine 2.92mm connectors coupled with Semflex HP160S cable with Vp (velocity of propagation) of 76%, offering industry leading performance for test and measurement environments. These cable assemblies are designed to provide 40 GHz operating performance and VSWR maximum of 1.25. Ideal applications align with the company’s product development of 5G/mmWave products to support communications, military, telecom, and test and measurement industries.

