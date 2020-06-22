MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Low-Cost Amplified S-band Radio
Military Products
0

Low-Cost Amplified S-band Radio

Low-Cost Amplified S-band Radio
1
0

Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create long-range wireless and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Microhard pMDDL2450 core radio that operates from 2402 to 2482 MHz. Model THPR1006 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF filtering, and optional real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls. This integrated amplified radio system delivers maximum power output of 40W at ~5 Mbps on its maximum power setting, and 10W at ~20 Mbps on its maximum data rate setting. Unmanned system engineers can expect dependable RF link stability and up to 10X extra range distance as compared to the stock Microhard pMDDL2450. These range-enhanced, high-powered radios can employ active power control to ensure that both the RF output power and SNR delivered to an antenna remain ultra-stable in the presence of fluctuations. 

TRIAD RF SYSTEMS

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. Amplified Radio Systems
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
May-2020-Mil06

Amplified Radio Systems

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video