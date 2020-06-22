Low-Cost Amplified S-band Radio
Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create long-range wireless and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Microhard pMDDL2450 core radio that operates from 2402 to 2482 MHz. Model THPR1006 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF filtering, and optional real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls. This integrated amplified radio system delivers maximum power output of 40W at ~5 Mbps on its maximum power setting, and 10W at ~20 Mbps on its maximum data rate setting. Unmanned system engineers can expect dependable RF link stability and up to 10X extra range distance as compared to the stock Microhard pMDDL2450. These range-enhanced, high-powered radios can employ active power control to ensure that both the RF output power and SNR delivered to an antenna remain ultra-stable in the presence of fluctuations.
(1)