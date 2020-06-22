Modelithics® Acquires Jmicro Technology ProbePoints™ Business Assets and Launches Standard and Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line
Modelithics has acquired the ProbePoints™ substrate fixture assets formerly provided by Jmicro Technology. This acquisition includes test fixtures and probing accessory products for the RF/Microwave and electrical test of advanced semiconductor devices and packaging products. These products include the popular ProbePoint alumina substrate fixtures that allow devices without ground-signal-ground probe pads to be tested with RF wafer probes. Modelithics will also leverage its twenty (20) years of experience with fixturing and calibration for high accuracy measurements to offer other standard and custom microwave and millimeter-wave test fixtures and calibration standards alongside the legacy Jmicro ProbePoint fixture products.
Designers will now be able to obtain test fixture and accessory needs supported through a company known for precision measurements and trusted models for the past two decades. Modelithics has established an excellent reputation in the RF/Microwave industry through its Characterization and Measurements Services as well as the measurement-based active and passive simulation models, such as the Modelithics COMPLETE Library which is available for use in multiple popular EDA simulation tools.
Larry Dunleavy, president and CEO of Modelithics said, “The key to Modelithics long-term success is that our team knows how to consistently get excellent measurement data that become the basis for our high accuracy models. Since our founding in 2001, we have been making custom fixtures and in-fixture calibration standards, as well as using Jmicro fixtures, where applicable. With the launch of this new Test Fixture Product Line we are now prepared to help others who want to make their own measurements with better fixtures and on-board calibration standards.”
(3)