Multi-Channel Signal Generator Series
The Model 855B Series 2-channel, 4-channel, and 8-channel RF/microwave signal generators are multi-channel signal sources with expanded testing capability by enabling multiplexing, increasing data throughput, and improving signal-to-noise ratios. The phase relationship of each channel is extremely significant, and the company claims industry-leading phase coherence and phase memory stability between channels with this most recent design. The ultra-compact Model 855B offers superior performance in several critical areas. The new design increases power range to an impressive -80 to +25 dBm on each output. The operator’s frequency selection has been expanded to 300 kHz to 40 GHz, and ultra-fast switching speeds are now down to 25uS. The new design boasts a very respectable phase noise measurement of -150 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset from a 1 GHz carrier (-100 dBc/Hz at 10 Hz offset).
