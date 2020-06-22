MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Multi-Channel Signal Generator Series

The Model 855B Series 2-channel, 4-channel, and 8-channel RF/microwave signal generators are multi-channel signal sources with expanded testing capability by enabling multiplexing, increasing data throughput, and improving signal-to-noise ratios. The phase relationship of each channel is extremely significant, and the company claims industry-leading phase coherence and phase memory stability between channels with this most recent design. The ultra-compact Model 855B offers superior performance in several critical areas. The new design increases power range to an impressive -80 to +25 dBm on each output. The operator’s frequency selection has been expanded to 300 kHz to 40 GHz, and ultra-fast switching speeds are now down to 25uS. The new design boasts a very respectable phase noise measurement of -150 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset from a 1 GHz carrier (-100 dBc/Hz at 10 Hz offset). 

BERKELEY NUCLEONICS

