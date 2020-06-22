MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Turnkey Amplified S-Band Radio
In this latest addition to the THPR series of ready-to-install amplified radios, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Silvus StreamCaster model SC4210E-235 core radio that operates from 2200 to 2500 MHz. Model THRP1012 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers, RF filtering, real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls. 

TRIAD RF SYSTEMS

