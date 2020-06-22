Turnkey Amplified S-Band Radio
In this latest addition to the THPR series of ready-to-install amplified radios, the company has combined high power RF subsystems with a Silvus StreamCaster model SC4210E-235 core radio that operates from 2200 to 2500 MHz. Model THRP1012 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO turnkey radio system that includes bi-directional amplifiers, RF filtering, real-time power measurements, link diagnostics, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls.
