Wideband High Power Amplifiers (WHPAs)
The company has announced a breakthrough in a design approach that answers the call for WHPAs that offer both broadband frequency coverage and consistent output power throughout bands as high as E-band. These wideband designs are among the first of their kind to be capable of withstanding the harshest environments while holding output power in place. These solutions were developed in direct response to electronic warfare (EW) designers routinely indicating frustration over power variances throughout their critical wider band applications. Other designers also indicated a need for a single high power amplifier (HPA) to serve a variety of multi-band uses among their teams. The WHPAs are offered as standardized commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) units.
