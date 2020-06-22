MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Wideband Microwave Power Module

The wideband dB-3201H microwave power module (MPM), the sixth mmWave product in the company’s line of mmWave HPAs, covers the 30 to 38 GHz frequency range and offers 125W of continuous wave power. It’s designed specifically for electronic countermeasures (ECM) and electronic warfare (EW) applications so military personnel can experience faster exchanges of data and enhanced situational awareness during tactical communication. The unit achieves this by enabling additional channels of communication to combat congestion across the traditional C-, X-, and Ku- and lower Ka-band frequencies. These mmWave HPAs are part of the company’s transition to higher frequency spectrums to defend against complex radio frequency threats. The mmWave segment of the electromagnetic spectrum enables the company’s products to be part of systems and platforms that rely heavily on connectivity, bandwidth, and speed. 

