Intelliconnect Europe Makes Two Senior Appointments

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd, the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable harness assemblies, has increased its management team with two senior appointments.

Steve Groves joins as Global Sales and Marketing Director to oversee sales and marketing across all of Intelliconnect’s markets with their business partners around the world.

Steve brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in all aspects of the electronics industry having held roles from test technician and technical costing engineer through to sales and key account management with major component OEMs. Steve’s experience encompasses the aerospace, defence and industrial markets, providing RF and electrical components and cable assembly solutions.

Appointed as Sales Manager, Craig Robinson will now be heading-up management and business development of sales for the UK and Ireland with special emphasis on medical, industrial, test and measurement and cryogenic markets.

Craig has over 30 years’ experience in the connectivity industry specialising in RF, fibre optics and electronics. He has a high level of technical and application knowledge which will be of great value to Intelliconnect’s customers.

“It’s the quality and resourcefulness of our people that sets us apart from our competitors.” Says Roy Phillips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect.” We are recognised for the excellence of our customer service and the high level of expertise we have on offer in every part of our company. Steve and Craig have a wealth of experience which our customers can now benefit from and which will support the diverging and emerging markets we are seeing high growth in, including medical and quantum computing.”

Intelliconnect are an accredited Living Wage Employer and have been recently awarded the SC21 Silver Performance Standard Award Status for a second year.

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd is the largest UK based manufacturer of RF, microwave, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable harnesses suitable for applications including wearable technology, medical, telecoms, satcoms, military, aerospace, space, general microwave communications, rail traction, oil and gas and marine. Intelliconnect also manufacture the market leading Pisces range of waterproof RF connectors, coaxial adaptors to facilitate inter-series connection and gender change etc. dust-caps and offer value added services.

Their recently launched and fast-growing cryogenic cable assembly business CryoCoax supplies medical, research, test and measurement and the emerging low temperature computing markets.

Intelliconnect’s cable division are specialist manufacturers of affordable, high quality, high frequency microwave cables including triaxial assemblies, semi-rigid, semi-flexible and cryogenic cables as well as standard RG/LMR type products. Cables can be waterproofed to IP68 and include special features including phase matching and ruggedised assemblies for use in harsh environments.

