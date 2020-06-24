MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home On The Market Antennas for Wireless Mobile/T&M
On The Market
0

Antennas for Wireless Mobile/T&M

Antennas for Wireless Mobile/T&M
2
0

A new line of GPS timing antennas, vehicular antennas, and a 118 to 174 MHz tunable, telescopic antenna have been launched to address mobile wireless, portable instrumentation, and wireless monitoring applications. These new GPS/GLNSS antennas provide precise reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for use in advanced mobile and base station network applications. And these IP67-rated outdoor antennas are suitable for use in harsh environments.  

PASTERNACK

(2)

print

Related posts:

  1. High Frequency Power Dividers
  2. High Frequency Waveguide Products
  3. New mmWave Waveguide Antennas
  4. Waveguide Shorts and Shims
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
July-38

High Frequency Power Dividers

mpdigest 0
March-2020-18

High Frequency Waveguide Products

mpdigest 0
April-2020-26

New mmWave Waveguide Antennas

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video