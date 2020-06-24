MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The June issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Outdoor FRP Enclosures

The company’s line of NEMA-rated, weatherproof equipment enclosures has been expanded with a broad range of fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) models. The new rugged, lightweight, cost-effective FRP NEMA enclosures provide excellent protection in high temperature and corrosive environments, as well as isolation from live conductors and electrical shock. Available in a standard 30 x 24 x 11” size, each enclosure is easily configurable by using standoffs, blank aluminum and starboard accessory plates (sold separately).   

TRANSTECTOR SYSTEMS

