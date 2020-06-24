Antennas for Wireless Mobile/T&M
A new line of GPS timing antennas, vehicular antennas, and a 118 to 174 MHz tunable, telescopic antenna have been launched to address mobile wireless, portable instrumentation, and wireless monitoring applications. These new GPS/GLNSS antennas provide precise reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for use in advanced mobile and base station network applications. And these IP67-rated outdoor antennas are suitable for use in harsh environments.
