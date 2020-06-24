Outdoor FRP Enclosures
The company’s line of NEMA-rated, weatherproof equipment enclosures has been expanded with a broad range of fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) models. The new rugged, lightweight, cost-effective FRP NEMA enclosures provide excellent protection in high temperature and corrosive environments, as well as isolation from live conductors and electrical shock. Available in a standard 30 x 24 x 11” size, each enclosure is easily configurable by using standoffs, blank aluminum and starboard accessory plates (sold separately).
