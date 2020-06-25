Gas Tube RF SPDs
The new GTH-series is a high-performance inline gas discharge tube suppressor family featuring wideband operation up to 5.8 GHz. Configurations are available with a variety of connectors to meet the specific requirements of each application, including standard and reverse polarity SMA connectors, and bulkhead N-female or N-male on one end, with a solderless crimp-style interface on the other. Each surge protection device (SPD) provides superior protection on both connector ports, with a ground lug and terminal on the housing for effective, convenient grounding.
