MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home On The Market Gas Tube RF SPDs
On The Market
0

Gas Tube RF SPDs

Gas Tube RF SPDs
24
0

The new GTH-series is a high-performance inline gas discharge tube suppressor family featuring wideband operation up to 5.8 GHz. Configurations are available with a variety of connectors to meet the specific requirements of each application, including standard and reverse polarity SMA connectors, and bulkhead N-female or N-male on one end, with a solderless crimp-style interface on the other. Each surge protection device (SPD) provides superior protection on both connector ports, with a ground lug and terminal on the housing for effective, convenient grounding.

POLYPHASER

(24)

print

No related posts.

tags:
mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video