MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

High Power Coupler

The new RMCO30.5800Nfr, a high power coupler for use in ITS/WiFi applications, covers the 5.7 to 5.9 GHz band, offering typical electrical performance of 0.4 dB maximum insertion loss, VSWR of 1.30:1 maximum, and minimum directivity of 25 dB.

RESPONSE MICROWAVE

tags:
