Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded a $1.5 Million Contract for New Ka-Band Gateway TWTAs
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announced that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a contract valued at more than $1.5 million for 500W Ka-Band traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for a Tracking, Telemetry, and Command (“TT&C”) application. These amplifiers will ship later this calendar year and will be deployed globally by a major satellite service provider for a new Ka-Band network.
“We are proud to be a part of this new build out. TT&C is critical to maintaining the day-to-day operations of any satellite network,” said Fred Kornberg, chairman of the board and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech continues to supply critical RF amplifiers that our customers can rely on in this very competitive market space.”
Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite communication uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.
