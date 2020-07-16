Passive Plus, Inc.’s Hi Reliability Screening Programs

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

As typical electrical tests may not detect internal flaws such as voids, cracks, de-laminations and electrode discontinuities, which can lead to latent and/or catastrophic failures in high power applications, Passive Plus, Inc. (PPI) offers the following Hi Reliability screening for Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors in production, at no extra charge:

100% Automated Sonoscan (CSAM) Inspection on all larger case sizes. Performed on AQL basis for 0505 and 1111 case sizes. The primary benefit of 100% CSAM internal inspection is increased reliability, by screening out electrically undetectable internal defects such as voids, cracks, de-laminations or electrode dis-continuities.

100% High Voltage Partial Discharge Testing on all leaded 2225 and larger case size capacitors; Partial Discharge testing detects faint electrical discharges in multilayer ceramic capacitors under High Voltage conditions. Unacceptably high levels of discharge indicate the presence of large or numerous voids internal to the capacitor, or other possible surface defects, which can lead to immediate or latent catastrophic failures. Low or zero levels of discharge indicate a robust and reliable dielectric structure, ensuring reliability under high stress conditions.

100 Hour Burn-In on all leaded 1111 and larger case size capacitors and assemblies ensures reliability; The PPI burn-in is done at extended voltage and 125deg.C, with Capacitance, Dissipation Factor (inverse of Q), and IR (Insulation Resistance) measurements taken before and after burn in.

PPI is known for its outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, PPI is committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible. As PPI tries to keep a full inventory in stock, depending on the component and quantities needed, delivery times can be stock to 8 weeks.
PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Resistors (High Power and Thin Film) and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

PPI is ISO9001:2015 certified.

tags:
