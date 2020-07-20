Modelithics® Joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES RFwave Partner Program
Modelithics, a leader in high-frequency simulation models and precision RF, microwave, and mmWave measurement services, is now a member of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) RFwaveTM Partner Program. The partnership between GF and Modelithics will enable mutual clients to accelerate the launch of new products, based on accurate testing results and the ready availability of Modelithics to assist GF and its clients in modeling activities.
GF’s RFwave program is an ecosystem of partners that provide unique mmWave test and characterization capabilities along with design services, IP, and EDA solutions that will enable designers to build highly optimized RF solutions for a range of wireless applications such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), wireless connectivity, 5G, and automotive radar.
Modelithics successfully demonstrated their RF/microwave/mm-wave testing services by performing noise parameter characterization from 2 GHz to 50 GHz on GF’s 130nm RF SOI platform and noise, S-parameter, including IP3 testing on GF’s 22FDX® (22nm FD-SOI) platform with 28 GHz LNAs over temperature range from -40 to +125 degrees Celsius.
Modelithics provides a wide range of custom measurement services from DC through 170GHz including S- parameters, noise parameters, 1/f noise, load/source pull testing, CW and pulsed I-V, X-parameters1 etc. Modelithics also recently announced that it is supplying test fixtures and wafer probe compatible test fixtures and related calibration products.
Moreover, Modelithics specializes in developing equivalent circuit, black-box, and 3D EM models for all types of linear and non-linear microwave and millimeter-wave devices. In addition to custom wafer/chip-level models for MMIC/RFIC designers, Modelithics offers an extensive library of commercial discrete device models that integrates seamlessly into industry leading circuit simulators that enables first-pass success for board and module designers.
(4)