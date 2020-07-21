AeroMaxSM Flat Panel Antenna
This high-capacity, flat panel satellite antenna provides greater RF performance, with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP). The inherently wideband design supports well over 2.5 GHz of dynamic bandwidth. Silicon-based chipset technology enables the antenna to be manufactured on a single PCB, significantly lowering costs. Its unique modular sub array is scalable to any form factor, and applicable to virtually any frequency band. The roadmap includes both Ku- and Ka-band versions.
(3)