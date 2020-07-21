MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

AeroMaxSM Flat Panel Antenna

This high-capacity, flat panel satellite antenna provides greater RF performance, with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP). The inherently wideband design supports well over 2.5 GHz of dynamic bandwidth. Silicon-based chipset technology enables the antenna to be manufactured on a single PCB, significantly lowering costs. Its unique modular sub array is scalable to any form factor, and applicable to virtually any frequency band. The roadmap includes both Ku- and Ka-band versions.

NXT COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

