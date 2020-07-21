MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

Coaxial Amplifier

Coaxial Amplifier
Model ZX60-02203LPN+ is a compact coaxial amplifier with a broad frequency range of 2 to 20 GHz. Well suited for commercial and military communications, radar, and EW applications, it is supplied in a miniature housing measuring just 0.74 x 0.75 x 0.46” with SMA connectors. The rugged gain block features flat gain across the frequency range, with typical gain of 16.5 dB from 2 to 10 GHz, 16.0 dB from 10 to 18 GHz, and 15.7 dB from 18 to 20 GHz. The output power at 1 dB compression is typically +19 dBm from 2 to 10 GHz, +17 dBm from 10 to 14 GHz, +15 dBm from 14 to 18 GHz, and +14.0 dBm from 18 to 20 GHz.

MINI-CIRCUITS

